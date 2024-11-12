– During a recent chat with Gabby AF, Tommy Dreamer recalled the pandemic era of WWE when no fans were present. Dreamer noted how The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Cedric Alexander) were MVPs during that time and didn’t get enough credit. He similarly credited Andrade and Zelina Vega. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on how The Hurt Business were MVPs of the COVID-19 era of WWE: “I’m a big fan of Bobby [Lashley], Shelton [Benjamin], and MVP. Personally and professionally, I’m friends with all those guys. They do have a real life friendship, which is awesome. I think The Hurt Business, I know they’re probably going to be The Hurt Syndicate. I think The Hurt Business, when they were in WWE, that was during a really bad time during WWE, bad time during the world with COVID. But I really did feel like they were the MVPs in the COVID era.”

On how they didn’t get enough credit: “They don’t get enough praise, same as like Zelina Vega [and] Andrade. They were all really, really carrying pro wrestling during a really crappy time in the world. I don’t think they were used to their potential, but also there was no fans around.”

The Hurt Business was recently reborn in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate, with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and now Bobby Lashley joining the company and reforming their group together.