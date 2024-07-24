wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer Thinks the Wyatt Sick6 Should be Put Against The Final Testament

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 6-17-24, Wyatt Sicks Sick6 Uncle Howdy's Brood Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer discussed potentially matching up the Wyatt Sick6 against The Final Testament. Dreamer stated on the idea (via WrestlingInc.com), “You could have Karrion Kross’s group pretty much dressed just like the … Wyatt Sicks because we’ve also seen the human side of the Wyatt Sicks. They’re kind of flipping back and forth. [There are lots] of places you can go.”

The Wyatt Sick6 looked to be in the midst of a brewing feud with Chad Gable and his new cohorts, the Creed Brothers.

