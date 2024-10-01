– Ahead of her upcoming IWGP Women’s Title challenge against Mayu Iwatani later this week in Nagoya, Japan, former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm revealed World Wonder Ring STARDOM press conference that she once had a “three-month love affair” with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen. Storm challenges Iwatanti for the belt at this weekend’s STARDOM show.

Toni Storm stated, “To make a long story short, I once had a three-month love affair with Stan Hansen. And on our last night together, as my back was dribbling with what turned out to be chewing tobacco, he turned to me and he gave me some advice. He said, ‘When you’re in Japan, you are a foreigner, but when they step into the ring with you, they’re in your country!’ And then, he gave me a lariat, but not with his arm!”

You can view that STARDOM press conference clip below. Storm vs. Iwatani goes down on Saturday, October 5 at STARDOM Golden Fight 2024.