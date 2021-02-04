wrestling / News

Toni Storm Reportedly A Replacement For Mia Yim At Royal Rumble

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Toni Storm NXT

It was reported earlier this week that Mia Yim was planned for the women’s Royal Rumble this year, but since she contracted COVID-19 she was unable to appear. At the time, it was speculated that either Shotzi Blackheart or Santana Garrett was a last minute replacement for Yim, but Fightful Select reports that it was Toni Storm who took Yim’s spot.

Kacy Catanzaro was also on hand in case another alternate was needed.

Toni Storm

