Toni Storm Reportedly A Replacement For Mia Yim At Royal Rumble
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Mia Yim was planned for the women’s Royal Rumble this year, but since she contracted COVID-19 she was unable to appear. At the time, it was speculated that either Shotzi Blackheart or Santana Garrett was a last minute replacement for Yim, but Fightful Select reports that it was Toni Storm who took Yim’s spot.
Kacy Catanzaro was also on hand in case another alternate was needed.
