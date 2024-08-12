Toni Storm Gives ‘Update’ On Luther After Mariah May Assault

Toni Storm recently gave an update on Luther, who hasn’t been seen on TV since Mariah May turned on them. Luther has been off TV since he went through a table during May’s assault on Storm, and the AEW Women’s World Champion talked about how he’s been doing during a Highspots Virtual Signing.

“All this money is going to be contributed towards my butler, Luther, who is currently going through some kind of transplant surgery following his terrible fall off the stage some time ago,” Storm said (per Fightful). “I haven’t checked on him in a long time, but this is all for him.”

She added, “I’ve heard it was an awful, terrible transplant surgery that Luther’s had to go through. He’s really been going through it. I don’t know what kind of transplant it is. It could really be anything.”

No word as of yet on when Luther will next be seen on AEW TV.