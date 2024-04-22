Toni Storm Retains Women’s World Title At AEW Dynasty

Toni Storm remains both Timeless and your Women’s World Champion, successfully defending the title at AEW Dynasty. Storm defeated Thunder Rosa at Sunday’s PPV, putting her away with a second Storm Zero to pick up the pin. The match saw Mariah May try to get involved, but Deonna Purrazzo pulled May off the apron and chased her to the back.

Storm’s current title reign, her third, stands at 156 days. She defeated Hikaru Shida in October on Dynamite to win the championship.

You can see clips from the match below. Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.