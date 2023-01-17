wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher and The Blade
– AEW Dark returns to action tonight with a seven-match lineup. Tonight’s episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will face The Butcher and The Blade. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s card below:
* Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* JAS’ Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson
* Danika Della Rouge vs. Kiera hogan
* Jaiden vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Ari Daivari vs. Action Andretti
* Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers
* Brian Cook & Deimos vs. JAS’ Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia
Don't miss #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, featuring @ActionAndretti vs. @AriyaDaivari, #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @sammyguevara & @GarciaWrestling in action, as well as @briancagegmsi, plus SO MUCH MORE! pic.twitter.com/t1IBHR6mmv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
#AEWDark is TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! #ROH World Champ @ClaudioCSRO + #ROH Pure Champ @WheelerYuta v @andycomplains+@BladeofBuffalo, plus @TheDaddyMagic+@TheAngeloParker, @HoganKnowsBest3 and #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs in action, and MUCH MORE!
Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/tORPG03dJb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
