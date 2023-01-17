– AEW Dark returns to action tonight with a seven-match lineup. Tonight’s episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will face The Butcher and The Blade. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s card below:

* Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* JAS’ Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson

* Danika Della Rouge vs. Kiera hogan

* Jaiden vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ari Daivari vs. Action Andretti

* Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers

* Brian Cook & Deimos vs. JAS’ Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia