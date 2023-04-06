wrestling / News
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Lineup: PCO vs. Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
– Impact Wrestling presents a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Impact programming starts at 7:15 pm EST with a new episode of Before The Impact on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus.
Additionally, PWInsider reports that TMDK vs. The Motor City Machine Guns will kick off tonight’s main card of Impact. Tonight’s BTI will feature Shera and Champagne Singh vs. Heath and Rhino. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact programming:
* BTI: Shera & Champagne Singh vs. Heath & Rhino
* NHL legend Darren McCarthy & Tommy Dreamer & Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray and The Good Hands
* TMDK vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Speedball Mike Bailey (The winner will challenge for the X-Division Title at Rebellion)
* Jody Threat makes her Impact Wrestling debut
* PCO vs. Eddie Edwards
A new episode of Impact in 60 will debut at 2:00 am EST, showcasing the best of Trevor Lee.
