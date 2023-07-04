wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA USA July 4th Celebration Lineup: EC3 vs. Thrillbilly Silas, More
– Today, NWA will be airing a special July 4th Celebration special of NWA USA featuring past TV matchups. The episode will be streaming on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:
* NWA Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Kamille (c) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Kilynn King (From 11/12/2022)
* NWA National Championship Match: Chris Adonis (c) vs. JTG (From 7/6/2021)
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers (c) vs. The Country Gentlemen (From 1/31/2023)
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason w/ Pollo Del Mar (From 6/3/2023)
🇺🇸FIXERS VS COSPLAY COWBOYS🇺🇸
-6:05pm
-On NWA’s YouTube channel: https://t.co/xYFZn8T44U#nwa #nwausa #usa #4thofjuly pic.twitter.com/wiKncP0FUG
— Wrecking Ball Legursky (@WreckingBall75) July 4, 2023
Happy Independence Day! Tonight at 6:05p EST we have a very special #NWAUSA hosted by @KyleDavisATL & 'Grillin' @JoeGalliNews highlighting great 4th of July matches from our past!
We hope to see you there!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/myEIwLhO8t pic.twitter.com/dVBT50FHah
— NWA (@nwa) July 4, 2023
