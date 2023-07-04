– Today, NWA will be airing a special July 4th Celebration special of NWA USA featuring past TV matchups. The episode will be streaming on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Kamille (c) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Kilynn King (From 11/12/2022)

* NWA National Championship Match: Chris Adonis (c) vs. JTG (From 7/6/2021)

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers (c) vs. The Country Gentlemen (From 1/31/2023)

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason w/ Pollo Del Mar (From 6/3/2023)