Tonight’s Wrestling Lineups: AEW New Year’s Smash, MLW Kings of Colosseum, NXT New Year’s Evil

It will be a bigger Wednesday night than usual tonight, as AEW, MLW and NXT will have special themed shows to kick off the new year.

AEW will present night one of New Year’s Smash, with the following matches and segments:

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fénix

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon

* Cody vs. Matt Sydal

* Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & The Hybrid 2

* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

* Jon Moxley returns

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Sting appears

* Snoop Dogg appears

* Darby Allin and Brian Cage weigh-in ceremony

MLW Kings of Colosseum will feature:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger

* Tornado Tag Rules for MLW Tag Team Championship: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

* Salina de la Renta has a huge announcement

Finally, NXT’s New Year’s Evil will include:

* NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (commercial-free from bell to bell)

* NXT Crusierweight Championship: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

* Last Woman Standing: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest (commercial-free from bell to bell)

* Dexter Lumis hosts