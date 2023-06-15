Tony Chimel Is Enjoying His Work With AEW, How He Started Working With Them

Tony Chimel has done some work with AEW in recent months, and he recently talked about how it came about. The former WWE ring announcer appeared on Refin’ It Up and touched on his work for the company; you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On how he started working with AEW: “They started running some live events, so I was at one of those just the other day, on Saturday. But I’ll help out, I’ll do numerous things. Rafael Morffi’s the one that got my foot in the door there, and he does 20 different things. I kind of help him out. It’s kind of like I do a little bit of Rubin, I’ll do a little bit of [Mark Carrano], a little bit of market rep stuff, a little bit of production stuff. I was helping this other girl, Lexy [Nair], who was ring announcing her first show the other day in Tupelo, Mississippi. She did a great job. But you know, [I was] giving her pointers with announcing and stuff like that. So [I] do a little bit of everything, which is nice. I’m not on the road 20 days a month, so that’s a good thing as well. It still keeps me active and doing a little bit of that and working here at home. It’s a nice little mix right now.”

On enjoying his work with AEW: “It’s very nice, it’s a lot less stressful than things we’re at WWE, and it’s a very good product. Can they make improvements here and there? Sure, just like every company can. But I will say this, it’s a much happier area and a much happier place to be. Everybody seems to be very happy. Tony seems very nice, he’s very approachable. I love it there, at AEW, and doing things there.”