Tony Khan Says 2024’s AEW Is ‘The Next 2021 AEW’

Tony Khan believes that AEW in 2024 will reach the heights it did in 2021. The AEW President posted to Twitter on Friday to share a pic of him in his “2021” New Year’s glasses, writing:

“2024 @AEW is the next 2021 AEW.”

2021 saw AEW pick up momentum as it launched AEW Rampage and signed several free agents including Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, CM Punk, Malakai Black and Ruby Soho. Khan has said he plans to be active in signing free agents this year.