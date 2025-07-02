Tony Khan Says AEW All In Will Return to Wembley In 2026

Tony Khan says that AEW All In will be back in Wembley Stadium in 2026. This year’s All In is taking place in Texas, and Khan was asked about the show leaving the UK for 2025 during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

“We’re going back to Wembley next year,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Coldplay had booked this weekend out years in advance. I can’t wait to do GlobeLife Field in Dallas, go back to Wembley next year.”

All In: Texas takes place on July 12th in Dallas. FIghtful also notes that Khan announced during the appearance that he is donating $100,000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, something he also did last year.