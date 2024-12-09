Tony Khan Confirms AEW All In: Texas Will Stream on MAX

During today’s AEW All In: Texas countdown event, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the show will stream live on MAX. He did not note whether or not the event will be included with the cost of the service or similar to how ESPN+ runs UFC events.

He said (via Fightful: “Pro wrestling has always been at the forefront of entertainment, whether it was the original broadcast television, cable, closed circuit, pay-per-view, VHS, DVD, pro wrestling’s always been there, and the future of wrestling and the future of entertainment is streaming, and pro wrestling is gonna be at the forefront of that. AEW All In and all of the AEW TV are gonna be live-streaming going forward on Max. We’ve got a great home on TBS, we have a great home on TNT. You can watch AEW the same great way you’ve been watching it, but you’re gonna be able to livestream the shows on Max too. It’s gonna be the future of pro wrestling.“