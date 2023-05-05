wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW All In Ticket Sales Have Reached 60,000
AEW All In has reached 60,000 tickets sold in the first day of sales to the general public. Tony Khan announced the numbers on Twitter on Friday, writing:
“Thanks to amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium has sold 60,000 tickets for £6.1M ($7.7M)!
This is one of the greatest success stories in wrestling history!
There are still great seats that are on sale NOW!
See you all on 27/8/23!
https://ticketmaster.co.uk/event/23005E939E9308EC”
The company topped 50,000 tickets sold during the pre-sale on Wednesday. Chris Jericho also commented on the numbers, writing:
They said we couldn’t do it….and yet here we are at 60,000 tickets sold by the first day of general sales!! @aew has created a MONSTER…and I plan to lead the charge. See you in August @wembleystadium! #TheOcho #JerichoForever #AllIn @QueenWillRock”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 5, 2023
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 5, 2023