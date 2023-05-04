wrestling / News
Tony Khan Gives Updated Ticket Pre-Sales Numbers For All In
Tony Khan has provided an update on the pre-sale count for All In At Wembley Stadium. The AEW president posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the pre-sale numbers hit 50,000 for £5.2 million ($6.5 million). Khan wrote:
“Thanks to the amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium just hit 50,000 tickets sold for £5.2M ($6.5M)!Remarkably all 50k tickets sold have been in the pre-sale!
The general ticket on-sale begins TOMORROW, with great seats opening up!
It was reported yesterday that officials were “ecstatic” with the pre-sale numbers, which represent the largest AEW gate and attendance ever.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 4, 2023
