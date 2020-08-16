wrestling / News
Tony Khan Tweets About Upcoming AEW Dynamite Schedule Changes
Tony Khan tweeted tonight about the upcoming AEW Dynamite schedule changes, noting that AEW will have a special one hour edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, September 16th after the NBA and a two hour edition the next night, Thursday, September 17th.
AEW will also have special editions of Dynamite on Saturday, August 22nd at 6PM ET and Thursday, August 27th.
Khan’s tweet is below.
“Yes. We’ll have a new 1 hour episode late Wednesday after NBA on September 16 + then we’ll have another new full 2 hour show on Thursday September 17.
Dynamite:
Sat 8/22
Thurs 8/27
Wed 9/2
(All Out on Sat 9/5)
Wed 9/9
Late night Wed 9/16
Thurs 9/17
Then back to every Wednesday!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 16, 2020
