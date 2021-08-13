Tony Khan Explains Idea Behind AEW Rampage Having Four-Man Commentary Team, Mark Henry’s Role

AEW recently announced that tonight’s debut edition of AEW Rampage on TNT would feature a four-man commentary booth with Excalibur, Taz, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho. In his latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed the future plans for the commentary group.

When asked about all four being on commentary, Khan noted that won’t always be the case due to Henry’s unique role on the show (via Wrestling Inc.):

“Well it’s going to be a four man booth for part of the show, but it’s not exactly,” Khan said. “It’s not always going to be a four man booth. We are going to have four hosts to the show, but because of Busted Open, Mark is in a really unique position. I think he’s a great host, a great interviewer. So I’m going to have Mark roving. He’s going to stay on his toes, cause I think he’ll be out there with the guys and calling some of the action. But also we’ll call Mark into duty and he’ll do interviews, some sit downs. And we’ll get different perspectives from Mark, so he’ll be all over the place during the show. And we’ll get a lot of face time and hear from him a lot.”

Khan also explained that things would also look different on commentary if Jericho is wrestling:

“There will be times where I think it will be a three man booth,” Khan said. “There might be other times where Jericho would be wrestling and Mark would be in the booth. And I think there will be times it’ll be a three man booth and times it’ll be a four man booth. But we really have four hosts to the show, is how I’d say it.”

Rampage will air tonight at 10 PM ET on TNT, and 411 will have live coverage of the show.