wrestling / News
UPDATED: Tony Khan Calls Ariel Helwani a ‘Fraud’ After Smackdown Appearance, Helwani Responds
UPDATE: Ariel Helwani has responded to Tony Khan calling him a “fraud” following his appearance on Smackdown. Helwani replied to Khan and wrote:
“Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat.
(Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)”
Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat.
(Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 18, 2023
ORIGINAL: Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani appeared on WWE Smackdown this week, and Tony Khan had quite the reaction on Twitter. Helwani appeared on Friday’s show in a crowd segment, which prompted Khan to post to his Twitter account and call Helwani a “fraud.”
Khan wrote:
You’re a fraud @arielhelwani. You’re as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24.
#AEWRampage”
Khan has not commented further, and Helwani has not responded to Khan’s post.
You're a fraud @arielhelwani. You're as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24. #AEWRampage
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 18, 2023
Montreal's own @arielhelwani is a man of the people 🇨🇦#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XOeuYnR3kW
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer On Ace Steel Trying To Negotiate CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Update On The Usos’ Status For Smackdown and Elimination Chamber
- Mick Foley On His Infamous Dumpster Ride With Terry Funk, Says Vince Wanted To Take The Bump
- Cody Rhodes Reveals His Rule For Referencing Dusty Rhodes In Promos, Talks Promo With Paul Heyman