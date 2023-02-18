UPDATED: Tony Khan Calls Ariel Helwani a ‘Fraud’ After Smackdown Appearance, Helwani Responds

UPDATE: Ariel Helwani has responded to Tony Khan calling him a “fraud” following his appearance on Smackdown. Helwani replied to Khan and wrote:

“Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat. (Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)”

Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat. (Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 18, 2023

ORIGINAL: Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani appeared on WWE Smackdown this week, and Tony Khan had quite the reaction on Twitter. Helwani appeared on Friday’s show in a crowd segment, which prompted Khan to post to his Twitter account and call Helwani a “fraud.”

Khan wrote:

You’re a fraud @arielhelwani. You’re as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24. #AEWRampage”

Khan has not commented further, and Helwani has not responded to Khan’s post.