Tony Khan Says Billie Starks’ Growth Has Been ‘Amazing To Watch’

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on Billie Starkz’ evolution during her time in ROH. Starkz is set to compete for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Final Battle tomorrow, and Khan spoke during the Final Battle media call about seeing her growth as part of the company. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Starkz’ growth: “It’s been amazing to watch the growth of Billie Starkz. I first met Billie in Universal Studios in Orlando working the “[AEW] Dark” tapings, and she was a standout teenage prospect and is a great young wrestler and has been for years, but she’s matured and gotten better and better, more confident and crisper, and you see she’s maturing in and out of the ring and becoming a young veteran with a good amount of experience for her young age.”

On her match with Athena at Final Battle: “We saw them have a fantastic match a year ago and it’s gonna be really interesting to see where things stand now. It’s a great world championship match for Ring of Honor, to have Athena defending the title against Billie Starkz in a rematch in such a big spot on one of the most important shows for ROH at this iconic venue (Hammerstein Ballroom) that we’re really excited about. I think it’s gonna be a great rematch: Billie Starkz vs. Athena for the title.”