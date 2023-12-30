wrestling / News
Tony Khan Gives Clemson Custom AEW World Title Following TaxSlayer Bowl Victory
Clemson won the TaxSlayer Bowl on Friday and received a custom AEW World Title from Tony Khan after the game. The Tigers defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in the bowl game 38 – 35 at the EverBank Stadium where the Jacksonville Jaguars play, and after the game Khan gave the team a customized title as you can see below.
AEW wrote on Twitter:
“#AEW’s Owner & CEO @TonyKhan presented a custom AEW World Championship to the Head Coach of @ClemsonFB, Dabo Swinney in recognition of the Tigers winning the 2023 @taxslayerbowl today in Jacksonville at the @jaguars home, @EverBankStadium”
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2023