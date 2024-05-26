– During the recent AEW Double or Nothing media call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about the recent report that the contract of AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will be expiring soon. Khan said the following on Mark Henry (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I really like Mark. I’d have to look at that internally but I think Mark’s a great person and I really personally like him. He’s a great media personality as well as being a great wrestler and a great philanthropist, and I have a ton of respect for Mark and he’s been great in AEW and I have a lot of respect for him in and out of the ring. Thank you very much.”

Henry originally joined AEW in May 2021, signing on as a broadcast analyst and behind-the-scenes coach.