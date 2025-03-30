Tony Khan Confirms Kevin Knight Has Signed With AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that former NJPW wrestler Kevin Knight has signed a deal with AEW. Knight wrestled on tonight’s Collision in a match with Jay White.

He wrote: “Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!”

Knight is a former two-time IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champion with KUSHIDA.