wrestling
Tony Khan Confirms Kevin Knight Has Signed With AEW
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that former NJPW wrestler Kevin Knight has signed a deal with AEW. Knight wrestled on tonight’s Collision in a match with Jay White.
He wrote: “Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!”
Knight is a former two-time IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champion with KUSHIDA.
