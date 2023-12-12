Tony Khan Has Considered Vacating ROH Tag Team Championships

Tony Khan says that he has considered potentially vacating the ROH Tag Team Championships due to Adam Cole’s injuries. Cole and MJF are the current champions, but the titles have not been defended often and not on ROH at all, in part due to Cole’s injured ankle as well as MJF dealing with some nagging injuries. Khan talked about the titles and potentially vacating them during a media call promoting ROH Final Battle.

“That’s definitely something to look at at some point,” he said in regard to vacating the titles. “It’s something MJF said was important to him and Cole, was to try and maintain the belts to when Cole gets back. Obviously, it’s been a long road to recovery from a bad injury, but we’re all excited about having Adam Cole back in AEW as soon as he can come back.”

He continued, “They are a great tag team for any company and certainly have been a huge part of AEW this year and a big success for us. With Adam Cole and MJF being champions, I think certainly that is something to consider.”

The ROH Tag Team Championships are not currently set to be defended at Final Battle on Friday.