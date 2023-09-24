– During an interview with Superstar Crossover ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan shared his thoughts on former AEW World Champion on Jon Moxley, who he called “one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Well, I think it’s one thing to say that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and frankly, I think for AEW, it’s another thing for us that’s very true. Jon Moxley is one of the most important people ever in AEW and from the very beginning, he’s been one of our top stars.”

As noted, Jon Moxley lost the AEW International Title to Rey Fenix on last week’s Dynamite Grand Slam. Moxley was hurt and reportedly suffered a mild concussion during the match, resulting in a change in the finish, giving Fenix the win.