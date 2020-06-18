wrestling / News
Tony Khan Defends AEW After Dave Meltzer Says To Never Watch NJPW Before Other Wrestling Shows
A fan recently told Dave Meltzer on Twitter that they watched the recent New Japan Cup shows prior to watching AEW Dynamite and had a poorer experience before it. Meltzer responded that his rule of thumb is to never watch NJPW before another promotion. This prompted a response from AEW President Tony Khan, who stood up for the company and said he likes his chances against other organizations, including New Japan.
Meltzer wrote: “Never watch NJPW right before any other promotion. Always watch it last. I have that rule for a reason. Watch NJPW and everything after looks way too contrived in comparison.”
Khan replied: “We’ve tried to set a standard by frequently opening with great matches we believe can stand up beside whatever you watched prior, like Kenny v. Pac, Nick v. Fenix, & many others. I enjoyed the opening tag tonight too. Watch whatever you want before Dynamite, I’ll take my chances. Also I wasn’t trying to dunk on or disrespect Dave (I respect him a lot) or minimize his opinions (which I often agree with). He’s entitled to watch any show he wants in any order. I was just surprised that’s his rule, and surprised he’d imply everyone should watch in that order.”
