Tony Khan Discusses Bryan Danielson’s Last Big Run

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the upcoming matchup between Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness on AEW Dynamite. Khan explained how the matchup was unimaginable not long ago due to Danielson’s previous three-year AEW contract and McGuinness’ in-ring status.

Tony Khan said on Bryan Danielson (via WrestlingInc.com), “Originally Bryan and I agreed to a three-year deal Bryan won the AEW World Championship, which changed everything.” He continued on how Jeff Jarrett’s speech inspired Danielson tow in the title, stating, “I think Bryan was on a mission [in the Owen Hart Tournament], he was inspired by a great speech by Jeff Jarrett…Bryan went on that run and this has been this amazing thing but quickly after that, it was a life-altering thing for everyone to have Jon Moxley turn on Bryan after all these years.”

Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness renew their old, epic rivalry later this week AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The event will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.