– During a recent interview with The Maggie and Perloff Show, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the huge AEW announcement that’s coming next week. Khan confirmed during the interview that the announcement “does involve TNT.”

Khan stated, “I have a big announcement. I can’t say exactly what it is, but I can say I did tease the involvement of TNT, and next week, we’ve got Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS. So I did say, keep an eye on Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS, but also, there might be something involving TNT that day.”

When Perloff asked if it was something involving Inside the NBA, Khan responded, “It’s not going to be Inside the NBA, but that’s another good show on TNT. So there’s a lot of exciting stuff happening in AEW.”

On last Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan stated, “I think it’s clearer than ever that AEW can produce even more great content every week. I’d like you to stay tuned to TNT next Wednesday for a huge announcement.” In a video released later on, he clarified, “I’d like you to stay tuned to TNT next week for a huge announcement. And please join us next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where we’ll follow up on one of the most important announcements ever in the history of AEW.”

The big announcement is expected to be the new rumored AEW primetime show, Collision, which will air on Saturday nights on TNT. The announcement will likely take place next Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront Presentation next Wednesday airing on TNT. CM Punk is rumored to be returning to AEW for the debut episode of Collision slated for June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Maggie & Perloff, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.