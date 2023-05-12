Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Wanted CM Punk For AEW Collision

As previously noted, AEW is expected to announce a new series called Collision next week at the Warner Bros. Discovery TV upfronts. The series will air on Saturdays from 8-10 PM ET on TNT. The first episode is reportedly planned for June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, with the return of CM Punk.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Collision was always goin to happen, with or without Punk. However, it was also noted that Warner Bros. Discovery wanted Punk for the series when the deal was negotiated.