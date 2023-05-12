Special Event Name Planned For First Episode of AEW Collision

As previously reported, AEW is expected to announce a new series called Collision next week at the Warner Bros. Discovery TV upfronts. The series will air on Saturdays from 8-10 PM ET on TNT.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the first episode of the new series will be called ‘The Second Coming’. The show is set for June 17 at the United Center in Chicago and is rumored to feature the return of CM Punk.