More On AEW’s Announcement Next Week, AEW Reportedly Has A New Deal With WBD

As previously reported, AEW is expected to announce their new Saturday series, Collision, at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts next week. Tony Khan also revealed that he will make a big announcement on next week’s Dynamite. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW has signed a new TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, similar to the situation from 2020. That year, they announced a deal that extended all the way to the end of this year.

According to Meltzer, the new deal will keep AEW exclusive to WBD and all AEW material (excluding ROH, a separate company) will air on WBD platforms. The length of the agreement, how much money it is and whether the deal includes streaming is unknown at this time.

Collision will air live on Saturdays from 8-10 PM ET on TNT.