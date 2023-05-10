AEW Expected To Announce New Show At TV Upfronts Next Week, Schedule For Network Presentations

PWInsider reports that AEW is expected to announce their new Saturday show Collision at the Warner Bros. Discovery TV upfronts next week. The show has been rumored for months, with AEW already scheduling Saturday TV tapings. It’s believed that AEW’s schedule will now have Dynamite and Rampage taped on Wednesdays with Collision and ROH taped on Saturdays. Both AEW and WWE TV partners will have presentations next week, unless the ongoing WGA strike delays it. The schedule is:

Monday, May 15:

– NBCUniversal will have an upfront at Radio City Music Hall in the morning. This would include WWE RAW and WWE NXT, if both sides come to an agreement about the NXT rights, which are due to expire in September.

– FOX will hold their TV upfronts at the Manhattan Center in the afternoon. WWE Smackdown would be included.

Wednesday, May 17:

– Warner Bros. Discovery will hold their upfront at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. It’s expected this will include AEW Collision on TNT. AEW already runs Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT.