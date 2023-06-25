– During a recent interview with CNBC, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how analytics and AI impacts AEW’s business. Khan also discussed the idea of using generative AI for writing AEW programming. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on the impact of analytics: “For viewers who don’t know, the expression ‘over,’ meaning that somebody is very popular with the crowd. And I do think that for our metrics and analytics, we do really get some interpretation from data as far as who’s helping sell the most tickets, who’s driving the most merchandise sales and pay-per-view sales, and also, a great indicator can be the reaction from fans in the arenas every week.

Khan on his experiments using generative AI and Chat GPT: “I’ve definitely messed around with ChatGPT and those AI a decent amount. One thing about them, is that they take criticism and feedback very well because when I first messed around with ChatGPT and asked it about, ‘OK, give us your best version of an AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite. First of all, it has limited knowledge of world events since 2021. So, its presentation of AEW for those people who have messed around with it, and I suspect there are some, then you found that it was really looking at AEW from a couple years ago. Some people who were not in AEW that are not here now, so one thing was giving it an updated roster. Another thing I thought was interesting was asking it to write a 10-segment wrestling show with nine breaks that is two hours long. It’s AEW Dynamite. It knew what that was. And then to try and format it out. Well, it did what everyone does when they first get into wrestling, and really what all fans would do, and ideally, it’s a great thing: Try to put too much in versus what you can get done in a two-hour show.”

On the adjustments ChatGPT made post-feedback: “So, I saw that ChatGPT, like a human being, was trying to stuff too much into the show. So long story short, I re-trained it, it took the criticism very well, and then came back with alternative ideas. It had some solid thoughts, honestly, and I could see the merits of people utilizing it to check people’s work or come up with ideas, but it definitely, like I was saying, has a limited knowledge of world events since 2021. So, it’s way behind.”

