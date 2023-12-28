Tony Khan on the Future of AEW’s Media Rights, Current Partnership With WBD

– AEW President Tony Khan took part in a media conference call this week for this weekend’s AEW Worlds End event. During the media call, Khan was asked about the company’s media rights and current broadcast partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Below are some highlights of Tony Khan discussing the future of AEW’s media rights(via Fightful):

Tony Khan on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery: “We have a great relationship with Warner Bros Discovery. It’s amazing now. We’ve been talking to them for several years and this coming weekend marks the five-year anniversary of the launch of AEW. We announced the formation on January 1, 2019, and here we are, days away from the five-year anniversary of that. Warner Brothers Discovery has been an indispensable partner throughout this journey. I’m very excited about the future of AEW and excited to work with Warner Brothers Discovery throughout 2024 and going forward after that, there is going to be a lot of exciting conversations about AEW media rights. It’ll be a very exciting year and a lot of things are going to happen. We have a great situation with Warner Bros Discovery and it’s been a great year for that partnership.”

On the future of AEW’s media rights: “We’re under an exclusive agreement. I can’t say what the future of AEW will hold for certain, but I know there is a lot of interest in pro wrestling, and judging by the market, I’ve had lots of interest in Ring of Honor, which I’m holding and looking forward to having an extra card to play later in the coming year in such negotiations. Knowing there is a ton of interest in ROH and that product from outside parties, and knowing there is far more interest in AEW, multiple times more, and far greater rights fees for AEW in the future, it bodes well in the market knowing there will likely be a lot of suitors for AEW. We’ll find out for sure as we get closer to the end of the year. I have to say, it’s really great working at Warner Brothers Discovery, and if anyone came in, it would have to be a heck of an offer because we have a great thing going here and it’s a great place to be. I do value the relationship.”

AEW Worlds End is scheduled for Saturday, December 30 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.