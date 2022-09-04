Tony Khan Talks AEW World Champions And Why He Chose The Interim Route

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open and talked about his decision to have an Interim Women’s World Champion, similar to his choice to allow the same status to the AEW World Championship (per Wrestling Inc). The contest for the AEW Women’s World Championship will be a four-way match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm on the September 4 AEW All Out. You can find the full episode and read a highlight from Khan below.

On how he planned to resolve the World Championship standings: “I had told [Rosa] just as I mentioned to CM Punk when he was injured that I’d like you to remain the champion, get healthy, come back, and we’ll have a big unification match to crown an Undisputed Champion. Both of them offered to relinquish the title and I told each of them separately when they came back from their injuries they would still be recognized as champion, but by the time they came back, there would be an Interim Champion.”