wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says He’s Interested In Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Katsuhiko Nakajima
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
During the media scrum for AEW WrestleDream last night (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed interest in Katsuhiko Nakajima, who will be a free agent this month. It was previously announced that Nakajima will leave NOAH after his final dates on October 20 and 28.
Khan said: “I am interested and I heard he’s interested too, that could be good. Nakajima is very talented, I think that would be great. He’d be a great fit here. I’ve heard he’s interested in coming and we’d be interested in having him. Something to consider.“
More Trending Stories
- Adam Copeland Says He and WWE Have ‘Outgrown Each Other’, Says He Still Loves The Company
- Note On Why AEW Can Use ‘Rated R Superstar’ For Adam Copeland
- Adam Copeland Reveals Who He Wants To Face In AEW, If He’ll Be Involved Backstage
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos