Tony Khan Says He’s Interested In Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Katsuhiko Nakajima

During the media scrum for AEW WrestleDream last night (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed interest in Katsuhiko Nakajima, who will be a free agent this month. It was previously announced that Nakajima will leave NOAH after his final dates on October 20 and 28.

Khan said: “I am interested and I heard he’s interested too, that could be good. Nakajima is very talented, I think that would be great. He’d be a great fit here. I’ve heard he’s interested in coming and we’d be interested in having him. Something to consider.“