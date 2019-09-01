wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Says Kylie Rae Asked For Her AEW Release, PAC Speaks After Win Over Omega
– During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that Kylie Rae asked for her release from AEW, and that they granted her the release. He described the split as “amicable.” He didn’t go into any more details. This follows news that Rae deleted her Twitter account a few weeks ago.
We’re live at the media scrum and will have more coverage from them soon.
– After beating Kenny Omega in his AEW in-ring debut tonight at AEW All Out, PAC spoke backstage and said that now that he’s beaten Omega, he can do whatever he wants in this place.
. @BASTARDPAC has a message for the #AEW roster. #AEWALLOUT – Available on @brlive https://t.co/YmpiGjL7Z0 #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/kOhUfEgVzV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Starrcast Q&A Report: Punk Open To Talking With WWE, Talks Kofi Kingston’s Title Win, Working With John Cena
- Mick Foley Starrcast III Panel Report: Vince McMahon Instructing Jericho to Insult Stephanie, Puts Over 24/7 Title, Foley on What Happened After Jake Roberts Had a Beer
- Eric Bischoff on Giving Sting a Vulture in 1997, How the Segment Went Wrong
- Bruce Prichard On Whether Steve Austin Was Difficult to Work With in 1999, Austin Not Wanting to Do Match With Billy Gunn