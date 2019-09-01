AEW News: Tony Khan Says Kylie Rae Asked For Her AEW Release, PAC Speaks After Win Over Omega

– During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that Kylie Rae asked for her release from AEW, and that they granted her the release. He described the split as “amicable.” He didn’t go into any more details. This follows news that Rae deleted her Twitter account a few weeks ago.

We’re live at the media scrum and will have more coverage from them soon.

– After beating Kenny Omega in his AEW in-ring debut tonight at AEW All Out, PAC spoke backstage and said that now that he’s beaten Omega, he can do whatever he wants in this place.