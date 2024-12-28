Tony Khan Weighs In On End Of AEW Rampage, Going From Five Hours Of TV To Four

AEW Rampage comes to an end with tonight’s episode, and Tony Khan has spoken about the company’s move from five hours of weekly TV to four. Tonight’s episode brings Rampage to an end for the time being, and Khan was asked the AEW Worlds End media call how the company will accommodate for the loss of that hour of programming.

“I can’t say right now how we’ll accommodate that,” Khan began (per Fightful). “It’s a good question to ask. With the company getting significantly more money, many times more money to produce these four hours of TV and focus on that, and then carry that over into the streaming platform, it is a change from doing five hours of TV. But we’ll be much, much, much better off as a company with this deal.”

He continued, “As for how we’ll reimagine the roster and how we’ll utilize everybody going forward, it’s a fair question to ask and it’s something we’ll have to look at, but I think there will be great opportunities versus a year and a half ago, when Collision first launched, we had been doing AEW for many years with three hours, with only two primetime hours. Now, this opportunity to have four hours in these time slots is just a great, great chance for AEW. It’s the biggest opportunity we’ve ever had. It will be a change, doing four hours instead of five hours, but again the company is growing, and it’s going to be a great opportunity for AEW, but it is a change. It’s a really exciting opportunity for us. It’s a fair question to ask about how we’ll handle it. I can’t speak to that now, but I appreciate you asking.”

Rampage premiered in August of 2021 and airs tonight on TNT.