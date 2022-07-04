Tony Khan On His Reaction To AEW Blood & Guts Match, How Having Big Roster Helped Forbidden Door

In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan discussed his reaction to this year’s Blood and Guts Match, how having a big roster helped the Forbidden Door lineup, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tony Khan on his reaction to this year’s Blood and Guts Match: “It was a great match. There are some differences [between WarGames]. There’s no coin toss involved in Blood and Guts. It’s typically done through a match or a contract that we agree to how we end up at the man advantage. We also have two doors, so you don’t have the two teams having to stand anywhere near each other. You can completely separate these two teams that want to rip each other’s heads off in the Blood and Guts Match. The cage is designed differently, and also this year, it was six on six. So there were more wrestlers involved. The Blood and Guts Match we had was just tremendous, it was one of the best matches we’ve ever had on TV in AEW.

“It was a huge success being the No. 1 show on cable, and that match in particular, there were over 1.1 million viewers watching throughout the match on average. It really peaked with a huge audience at the end for an exciting conclusion. Some of the top stars in wrestling made their way to the top of the cage and it got absolutely crazy by that point. It was a great hour of television. The match actually was the entire second hour of the show and it definitely held the audience’s interest. It was the peak of the No. 1 on cable on Wednesday and we continue to get these great ratings thanks to the support of the fans.”

On how having a big roster helped the Forbidden Door lineup: “We had backup plans that we were able to execute. Forbidden Door was a huge success. AEW versus New Japan Pro Wrestling. We have such a deep roster of stars here that we were very fortunate. People had said ‘you have so many wrestlers,’ and it really paid off because it’s a brutal sport. There’s injuries, and guys and women injure each other in these fights. We have a great roster of stars that we were able to weather the storm and have a great event.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Battleground Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.