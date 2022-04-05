Tony Khan Says Samoa Joe Is Part of Both ROH and AEW

Tony Khan has confirmed that Samoa Joe is set to be part of both the AEW and ROH rosters. As reported, Joe made his ROH return at Supercard of Honor on Friday and it was immediately announced that he had signed with AEW, being set to appear on this week’s Dynamite. During the post-event media scrum alongside Jonathan Gresham, Khan confirmed that Joe will be part of both companies. You can check out some highlights below:

Khan on Joe appearing at Supercard of Honor: “I am very excited to have Samoa Joe in both Ring Of Honor and All Elite Wrestling. I think his timing was impeccable, and I’m sure the champ (Jonathan Gresham) agrees. But I am very excited, and we are going to hear from him shortly, and you’ll get to hear from him as well. But I know I am very excited about having Samoa Joe in AEW. Samoa Joe is going to be on Dynamite on Wednesday, and it was great to have him here on Supercard.

“I thought it made a great night of great wrestling a bit more special. And it was a really cool moment to see Samoa Joe in the ring. I think with Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarity. A few different generations of great wrestlers, and great Ring Of Honor stars. All people that potentially could be competing also in AEW. I am very excited about a great championship match to end a great PPV tonight.”

Gresham on having Joe in ROH: “For me, I am just very excited. From the locker room to people that are making special appearances. Like tonight, Samoa Joe. Christopher Daniels is in this locker room, Jay Lethal is here, B.J. Whitmer is here. To me when I became conscious to how wrestling can be, in my mind, how wrestling should be, I call these men, these great men, the originals. They still possess the fire and the spirit of what I believe wrestling is built upon.

“Having them here in this company, to teach the next generation, to help us understand how to be pro wrestlers, it means the world to me. I am exactly where I am supposed to be, and I am very happy these guys are coming back to an umbrella that has someone who cares so passionately about the sports and the essence of this business. Tony Khan, and Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, and all these guys are keeping the business of pro wrestling alive, and I am happy to be part of it.”