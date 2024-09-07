– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan says he’s “shocked and appalled” by recent comments made by lawyer Stephen P. New regarding WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross. As previously reported, attorney Stephen P. New is representing former AEW broadcaster Kevin Kelly and ROH wrestlers the Tate Twins (aka The Boys) in their lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling. AEW broadcaster Jim Ross later commented on the lawsuit on his Grilling JR podcast, calling it “frivolous.”

New responded to Ross’ comments on House of Kayfabe, saying Jim Ross was “part of the problem” for his role in signing wrestlers to “crap contracts” while working as the Head of Talent Relations for WWE. New also added on Jim Ross, “Tony Khan’s paid JR a lot of money to do nothing for about five years now. If I were Jim Ross and I were living at Jacksonville Beach and making a bunch of money to not do much at all, I’d probably come out and call Stephen P. New’s lawsuit also. Everybody’s got a price.”

New’s comments later prompted a response from Tony Khan earlier today via social media. Khan wrote, “I’ve just read Stephen P. New’s comments about @JRsBBQ. I’m shocked + appalled by these comments on legend Jim Ross, part of AEW’s foundation, someone so important from the beginning of AEW and still right now today. AEW, JR & I reserve all rights. See you tonight at #AEWAllOut.”

Ross reportedly signed a new one-year contract with AEW earlier this year.