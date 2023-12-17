Tony Khan Takes Shot at Disco Inferno Over Comment About AEW

Tony Khan went after Disco Inferno on Twitter after the WCW alumnus made a comment about AEW’s shows. Disco posted to his Twitter account to express his opinion that AEW’s shows “need a reset,” which earned a response from the AEW boss.

Khan wrote:

“The belief that you’re an irrelevant parasite unites the entire pro wrestling community. #AEWCollision”

Disco told Khan “Thank you for the content” and then tweeted:

“If I am irrelevant, how did I unite the wrestling community? And if the wrestling community is united by someone who is irrelevant, what does that say about the wrestling community? Love to hear the answers.”

