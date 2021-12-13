Tony Khan Teases More Debuts In AEW, Says Next Several Weeks Will Be Exciting For Fans

In an interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan hyped up the next several weeks of AEW programming and teased possible debuts with the company. AEW’s upcoming series of special shows begins with Winter is Coming on Wednesday, with Hangman Page defending the AEW World title against Bryan Danielson. Here are highlights:

On following up on the success of All Out and Full Gear: “Are you a movie fan? Those two pay per views were like Godfather 1 and 2 for me. The plan now is to make the next stage just as impressive and not just provide something okay like Godfather 3. I don’t want to give wrestling fans a product that is just okay. Those two films are amongst my favorite movies, and it showed that you can deliver something that people love and then follow it up with something similar.”

On being excited for Winter is Coming: “It’s Hangman Page defending his AEW title against Bryan Danielson. A dream match. Do I have to say anything else? MJF against Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. A wrestler who’s had a really good 2021 against a 20-year-old with one of the brightest futures in the entire industry. What about Serena Deeb against Hikaru Shida? Another match that has the potential to steal the show. This is a show that I’m really excited about and I’m confident that ‘Winter is Coming’ this time around can have the same impact as last year’s version.”

On the next several weeks of AEW programming: “I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just ‘Winter is Coming.’ There’s the ‘Holiday Bash’ special from Greensboro, North Carolina, that includes the Christmas Day ‘Rampage.’ We have the last ever episode on TNT followed by the debut episode on TBS. There’s ‘Battle of the Belts’ coming in January. I want AEW to run shows that you just can’t miss, and I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling.”