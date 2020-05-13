wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Watching AEW Dark, Promises Another ‘Double Dark’ Episode Next Week
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans for watching last night’s episode of AEW Dark and promised another super-sized ‘Double Dark’ episode next week.
He wrote: “I’m glad our fans enjoyed tonight’s Double #AEWDark! It was great to have so many of our top stars return to action + great to see many up & coming independent wrestlers get a chance! Let’s do it again next week, another Double Dark for you all!”
I’m glad our fans enjoyed tonight’s Double #AEWDark! It was great to have so many of our top stars return to action + great to see many up & coming independent wrestlers get a chance! Let’s do it again next week, another Double Dark for you all! See you tomorrow for #AEWDynamite!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 13, 2020
