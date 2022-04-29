Tony Khan Will Work Closely With Gedo To Book AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Talks Owen Hart Tournament

Tony Khan weighed in on the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and more during a recent interview. Khan appeared on Josh Martinez’s Superstar Crossover and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Owen Hart Tournament: “The bracket, I’m not gonna be able to reveal until everybody has qualified. Or at least everybody that is going to be announced has qualified. We’ll have this great bracket when we come back to New York on May 11 at the UBS Arena on Long Island. We had a great crowd there last time, we’re gonna have a great crowd on Long Island again, and it’s going to be a great time May 11th. I’m excited about kicking off the Owen Hart Cup Tournament with some huge matches.”

On how long it took to put together the AEW x NJPW show: “It’s something that we’d talked about for a long time. Now, with international travel opening up, it’s possible. We’ve, I think, built a great relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

On working with NJPW to put the card together: “I certainly am going to work closely with Gedo in putting this card together. The two of us will have to decide who we can send from our respective companies, what the matches are gonna be, and we’ll make the best matches we can for the pro wrestling fans. They’re gonna be dream matches that people thought they’d never get to see.”