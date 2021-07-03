wrestling / News

Tony Nese Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

July 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Nese 205 Live

Tony Nese’s first booking following his WWE release is set for October. Rack Attack Promotions announced on Friday that Nese will appear at the Legends of the Ring convention on October 2nd in Iselin, New Jersey.

Nese was released from WWE last week. The announcement from Rack Attack reads:

As first announced by Legends of the Ring-Pro Wrestling Fanfests . Rack Attack will FINALLY make their debut at Legends of the Ring 30!
Our first guest doing his FIRST appearance since leaving WWE!!

205 LIVE Star
“The Premier Athlete”
Tony Nese

Fresh off his 90 days, Tony will be signing autographs and taking pictures with all his fans! Presales will be up next week! Mail ins are welcome so send those figures, cards , belts. Cant make it? We will be hosting a VIRTUAL SIGNING that weekend! Follow us here on Rack Attack Promotions facebook for more details!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Legends of the Ring, Tony Nese, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading