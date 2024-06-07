Tony Schiavone Defends Vince Russo, Says He Gets Too Much Criticism

Tony Schiavone believes that Vince Russo gets too much hate in the wrestling world, as he noted on a recent podcast episode. Schiavone worked with Russo in WCW, and he spoke about the controversial writer on the latest episode of What Happened When.

“I hate it that Russo gets all the s**t that he gets,” Schiavone said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s not fair. Vince Russo worked endlessly, tirelessly, to put a product together. He did. And [he] was good to me, and was a good guy. And I’m honest about that.”

Russo had a major impact on the wrestling world with his work in WWE, though his attempts to revitalize WCW fell short as did his run in TNA. His outspoken viewpoints and disdain for both the conventions of wrestling and wrestling fans has earned him regular criticism from many corners.