Tony Schiavone Reflects On The Renegade’s WCW Run

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the locker room perception of The Renegade. He explained that while the talent treated Renegade well, the heat for the gimmick was directed at Hulk Hogan. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Renegade: “Well, I can remember he was treated fine. But I do know there was some heat [on Hogan] because I think everybody kind of realized that he was brought in to be a Warrior, maybe feed him to Hogan… And obviously there was some heat, the fact that he worked — another match I remember he worked was with Paul Orndorff at Bash at the Beach on the beach, if I recall. And so there was some heat with guys who could really work about having to put him over in situations like this. And I think, once again, that heat goes back to Hogan.”

On fans needing to be nicer: “Yeah, of course it did [criticism impacting Renegade’s mental health]. It would be even worse now, wouldn’t it? With social media if he was — I mean, and as we know, it has been documented that social media has led to people offing themselves, especially on the teenage level. But it just goes back to this one thing, give people a freaking break, you know? Give them a break. They’re all humans, some people are not good humans. I was thinking about this yesterday, and I was actually I was thinking about this on the flight home from Mexico City when I was thinking about how wonderful the fans were. I was thinking, there are good people everywhere, good people. And there are lousy people everywhere, terrible people everywhere. And again, as I’ve said before, if you’re a terrible person you’re probably on Twitter. Doesn’t mean they’re not good people on Twitter, because there are. But all bad people land up on Twitter because they’re cowards and they stand behind a keyboard. But there are good and bad people everywhere, and we should just give everybody a break.

“And that’s what I try to do backstage. I give a lot of — as you know, and I learned this from you. The most fun you have in life is giving people s**t. Breaking people’s balls, as we say. And I do that, but I genuinely like to be a good person backstage. Everybody, when they ask me in AEW ‘Is there anybody backstage that you don’t like?’ The answer is I like everybody. I really, really do. I mean, even people who may be difficult to deal with — and there are some — I get along with them because I try to get along with them. I try to find something good about themselves, just a cautionary tale that the Renegade is a part of.”

