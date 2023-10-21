Tony Schiavone Recalls Ricky Steamboat’s Mid-Atlantic Run, Enjoyed Working With Him In AEW

Tony Schiavone has a history with Ricky Steamboat, and he recently looked back at the legend’s time in Mid-Atlantic and more. Schiavone talked on his What Happened When podcast for AdFreeShows about working with Steamboat earlier in his career as well as his AEW appearance, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Steamboat’s career: “With the exception of grey hair, he looks pretty much the same. He was a phenomenal star in the Mid-Atlantic. Even though fans remember him more as Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat — WrestleMania III against Randy Savage and then coming to work for WCW — this [Mid-Atlantic] is where he made his name. Ric Flair is the man he made his name with. Everybody thinks of his ’89 series with Flair but there were so many phenomenal matches that fans on a national basis, or even regional basis, never saw — unless you went to the Greensboro Coliseum.”

On Steamboat being initially hesitant to take a bump in his AEW match: “He was very cautious in the beginning … ‘I don’t want to do this and that’ … but when he got the arena, it all changed. He got into the excitement of it. It was really great working with him.”