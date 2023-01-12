Tony & Shahid Khan Reportedly Interested in Buying WWE

– Barron’s, published by Dow Jones, has an update on WWE being up for sale. According to Barron’s report, the Khan family, including AEW President & CEO Tony Khan and father Shahid Khan, are among the pool of potential buyers interested in buying WWE. Shahid Khan is co-owner of AEW and owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and English soccer club, Fulham.

The Khans would reportedly likely find a financial partner in order to acquire WWE in the event of a sale. The report states the following: