Tony & Shahid Khan Reportedly Interested in Buying WWE

January 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Barron’s, published by Dow Jones, has an update on WWE being up for sale. According to Barron’s report, the Khan family, including AEW President & CEO Tony Khan and father Shahid Khan, are among the pool of potential buyers interested in buying WWE. Shahid Khan is co-owner of AEW and owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and English soccer club, Fulham.

The Khans would reportedly likely find a financial partner in order to acquire WWE in the event of a sale. The report states the following:

“All Elite Wrestling—the top rival to WWE, led by Tony Khan and family—is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, a person close to the potential transaction told Barron’s, adding that the Khans will likely look for a financial partner to acquire the asset. Tony Khan’s father Shahid Khan, a co-owner of AEW, already owns the football team Jacksonville Jaguars and the English soccer club Fulham Football Club, indicating the duo have deep pockets.”

